Advaita Kala Deplores Sena's Open Threat To Kangana As Actor Receives Y-category Security

Author and columnist Advaita Kala on Monday expressed concern over the discourse of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as it continues to corner actress Kangana Ranaut for expressing her views regarding safety in Mumbai. In a phone conversation with Republic Media Network, Advaita stated that a party in power cannot threaten any individual even if they disagree with their comments.

“It is very sad that our discourse has reached this level. Even though an individual has the right to express their opinion in a democracy but an elected government is constrained from making remarks as they are in power to serve the people. You may agree to their comments or not but threatening them openly and lead to such a situation is very worrisome,” Advaita Kala said.

Kangana gets Y-grade security

Earlier in the day, the Central Government agreed to provide security to actor Kangana Ranaut following the concern and request of the Himachal Pradesh Government against the backdrop of the recent verbal threats that the actor had received from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena.

According to sources, Kangana and her family had requested for security cover from the Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur who granted the same, keeping in mind that she would travel outside the state. The Chief Minister then appealed to the Centre to provide security to Kangana whenever she travels outside Himachal Pradesh. The Centre has accepted this request and has decided to provide Y-grade security to the actor.

Sanjay Raut threatens Kangana

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban'. Kangana had questioned the 'Aazadi' graffitis and asked why Mumbai was feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.' Kangana said that she would not accept any protection from the Mumbai Police but will prefer security from the Centre or the Himachal Pradesh Police after she agreed to expose the alleged Bollywood-drug cartel.

Sanjay Raut then threatened the actor not to return to Mumbai after her PoK remark, which was seconded by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who said that Kangana had 'no right to live in Mumbai' after her comments against the Mumbai Police.

Responding to the threats, Kangana said that they had ‘promoted Mumbai from PoK to Taliban’ in a day.

