'Life Is Fragile': Sehwag Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise; Urges Everyone To Be Kind

Dismayed by the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag mourned the loss of the actor. Bollywood actor and television star Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote that life is fragile, asserting the no one knows what's going in one's life.

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

The Mumbai Police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Sushant's demise came as a shock to many as this is the fourth death of a famous personality from the Hindi film industry in the last two months after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away due to cancer and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo succumbed to the prolonged illness.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

