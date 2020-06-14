Ritesh Sidhwani Shares Throwback Pictures As 'Fukrey' Clocks Seven Years

As the comedy film Fukrey clocked seven years of release on June 14, producer Ritesh Sidhwani shared several throwback pictures on social media while celebrating the milestone. In the pictures, the producer can be seen striking a perfect picture pose with the entire cast including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand.

Ritesh Sidhwani shares throwback memory as Fukrey clocks 7 years

Ritesh shared a series of pictures on his Twitter handle and revisited some old fond memories. In the first pictures, the entire star cast can be seen happily posing for the camera. The second picture seems to be from the promotions where Riteshcan be seen posing with other producers of the film including Farhan Akhtar and writer Vipul Vig. In the third picture, Ritesh, Farhan, Richa, Ali, Pulkit, and Manjot can be seen smiling while posing during the promotions.

While captioning the post, Ritesh shared a dialogue from the film and wrote that he is having a major “Déjà Choo” moment with the Fukras. Ali Fazal who felt nostalgic after seeing all the throwback memories was the first one to leave a comment under the post. The actor looked back at the journey and wrote, “Wow !!! What a journey ... serious Deja choo happening.”



Fukrey boasts one of the funniest and the best lead gang in Bollywood. Hunny, Choocha, Zafar, and Lali played by Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Faizal, and Manjot Singh respectively is the soul of the movie. Each scene cracks us up with their brilliant humour and dedicated acting. Each character gets into our hearts with their funny banter and heartfelt romance on the side. This movie cannot be imagined in any other way without this gang. The gang's funny antics will leave all in splits.



The story of the film revolves around Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar who want to make easy money and approach the notorious Bholi to invest in their plan. But when they lose her money, they must come up with a plan or face the consequences. The storyline was original and the performances by the stellar star-cast were topnotch. The movie comes with a fresh flavour of comedy. It is a twisted and delectably uproarious take on the shortcuts the youth of today indulge in.

