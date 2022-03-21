'Selfiee': Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty Join Sets Of Akshay Kumar's Next Film

Basking in the success of his recent release Bachchan Pandey, actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Selfiee and welcomed the leading ladies of the movie, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty to the project. The trio was also joined by Emraan Hashmi, who will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. They broke the big development to their fans and followers online with a goofy clip, which they shared on social media.

Nushrratt Bharuccha & Diana Penty join Selfiee crew

The duo was seen sitting in a car with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi and grooving to the title song of the film. They could be seen holding folders with the name of the film written on them, and later flung the folders away and started dancing together. Sharing the news, Kumar mentioned that the team is now in 'full gear' and fans can't wait to see the four actors on the big screen.

Watch the video here

The forthcoming film will be helmed by Raj Mehta, who took to his Instagram account recently to share a picture from the sets of the film as the crew commenced shooting for it. They started filming after seeking blessings from God and the director shared glimpses from the venue on his social media handle. He thanked Akshay Kumar for collaborating with him and called him a 'guiding light.' He concluded his heartfelt post writing, "So, so blessed to be doing what I love the most. Let’s get this party started, shall we?"

Akshay Kumar earlier announced the project with a fun-filled video featuring himself and Emraan Hashmi grooving to the title track of the film. He shared the energetic clip as he wrote, "Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!"

Emraan Hashmi recently joined the sets of the film and took to his social media account to announce the same. He shared a selfie from a car and mentioned it was 'Selfiee time' and fans were excited to see him in the upcoming Akshay Kumar entertainer. Several fans and followers took to the comments section to express their excitement about the upcoming movie.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar, @dianapenty, @nushrrattbharuccha