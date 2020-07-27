'Death By Hanging In Itself Not Conclusive Of Suicide': Aryama Sundaram On Sushant's Case

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which took place on June 14. Apart from the details of the incident, they are also probing the angle that Sushant was allegedly ousted from numerous films and reportedly ‘boycotted by the big names of the film industry' and this may have contributed to his demise.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Aryama Sundaram in conversation with Republic TV shed some light on how there could be more to this case than the eye meets. He said, "Let's understand two things from the start — One, without a doubt, everyone wants the truth to come out — in whatever the crime, whatever it is the public wish. The second is the public uproar because the person who has died is a public figure and therefore the public interest in the cause of his death. To start with 'death by hanging' is itself not conclusive of a suicide. There are enough cases and more where people have been strangled and the scene is created to show he has committed suicide."

Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Legal Editor, Republic Media Network, highlighted how "suicide theory is something Mumbai Police jumped at. A quick announcement, was it earnest enough? This needs to be investigated as several inconsistencies are there in the case."

Ishkaran writes to Mumbai Police to collect 'vital cell-tower data' in Sushant's case

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

The Mumbai Police have ruled out foul play and citing the post-mortem, claimed that he died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’ On Monday, the report of Sushant’s viscera too ruled out foul play, as per sources, while the samples of his stomach wash and nail samples are awaited. Meanwhile, as netizens took up the #JusticeforSSR movement, numerous leaders like Dr Subaramanian Swamy have supported a CBI probe in the death, and even written to the Prime Minister.

The police has questioned numerous celebrities in this regard, right from girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, last film Dil Bechara’s colleagues Sanjana Sanghi and Mukesh Chhabra, filmmakers Aditya Chopra (also his banner’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and former employee Aashish Singh), Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Rumi Jaffrey, journalist Rajeev Masand and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

