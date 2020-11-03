Set For A Vacay? Janhvi Kapoor Along With Father Boney, Sister Khushi & Shanaya Jet Off

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday was accompanied by her father Boney Kapoor, sister Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. According to the reports, the family has taken off for a family vacation.

While Janhvi was dressed in a navy blue jacket and black track, Boney Kapoor stepped out in an all blue track suit. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen in an all yellow track suit with a personalised face mask tagged as 'KK'.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Talking about Janhvi's professional front, the actor will gear up for her multiple upcoming releases. She will be next seen in a horror-comedy, titled Roohi Afzana. The upcomer will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead characters. Kapoor also has Dostana 2 in her kitty, which will be directed by Collin D'Cunha. Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming sequel of 2008's release.

