Janhvi Kapoor Tries New Instagram Filters With Sister Khushi; Says 'I Agree' To One

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a series of videos and pictures trying new filters of Instagram with her sister Khushi Kapoor. In the first video, Janhvi Kapoor tried the filter of “What am I the CEO of?”. Janhvi Kapoor took the camera onto Khushi’s face and the answer came out to be “texting back late”. In the second video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen trying a sunglass filter on Khushi Kapoor.

In the next Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor tried the Indian Matchmaking filter on Khushi Kapoor and it showed that one thing she needs to change is her talking pattern. As soon as the answer was revealed, Janhvi Kapoor spontaneously said that she agrees to it. Janhvi Kapoor also tried Bhuvan Bam’s ‘titu mama’ filter on Khushi Kapoor. The midnight fun stories of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor ended with a video of the former where Khushi is seen keeping her legs on her face to tease her. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's videos.

Janhvi Kapoor's not-so-candid pictures

In the recent past, Janhvi Kapoor posted pictures of her in ethnic attire. She was seen wearing a bandhej printed salwar suit. She added more drama to her look with silver jewellery and a bindi. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with pink lip colour and open hair look. The actor posted three pictures of her where she was seen trying candid poses with a wide smile on her face. Janhvi Kapoor shared the pictures with some beautiful emoticons.

Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu film debut

As per a report by Cinema Express, Janhvi Kapoor is the top choice for Trivikram's next yet-untitled Telugu project with superstar Jr. NTR. The project, which will kick-off next year, will be bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations. A source close to the director revealed to Cinema Express that Trivikram wants to have a new onscreen pairing for NTR. For this, he has already initiated a dialogue with Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, the director is giving final touches to his script, and if everything goes well, he will take things forward.

Moreover, Trivikram's next project with Jr. NTR will go on the floors in 2021 after he completes the shooting of SS Rajamouli's next venture, RRR. As per the reports stated, it is still unclear as to when Rajamouli will resume shooting of RRR (as he was recently diagnosed with COVID-19). The film that features Ram Charan in the lead role will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era.

