Shaan's Soulful Songs That Every Bollywood Buff Would Play On Loop

Shantanu Mukherjee, also known as Shaan is an Indian playback who stole the hearts of music lovers with his terrific music. Shaan ruled Bollywood in early 2000, with back-to-back romantic hits. He has crooned some delightful and remarkable numbers for celebrated actors like Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan. Fans love Shaan for the magic he creates with his voice. The ace singer still manages to charm the hearts of music lovers with his melodious voice. Here are some of the best songs by Shaan that you can soothe your heart:

Tanha Dil

Sung and written by Shaan, the song Tanha Dil is a track from his own album. This song was a huge hit because it captured loneliness very beautifully. The song released in the 90s and is a massive hit even today. Watch it here:

Also read | Best Of Shaan's Regional Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

Chaand Sifarish

Picturised on Aamir Khan and Kajol, the song Chaand Sifarish is one of the most popular tracks from Fanaa. Shaan gave playback vocals for this song and it became a huge hit. This one is one of the most soothing romantic songs to date.

Also read | Shreya Ghoshal To Shaan, Singers Who Have Crooned In Multiple Languages

Woh Pehli Baar

The song Woh Pehli Baar was sung by Shaan and the song received rave reviews for the song and video. This was yet another chartbuster in the 90s.

Also read | Shaan Releases New Single: Top 5 Songs Of The Singer That Are Worth Listening

Kuch Toh Hua Hai

A song that will make you feel you are in love even if you aren't, Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Kal Ho Na Ho has an upbeat vibe. Shaan's magical voice coupled with the colourful backgrounds in the streets of New York makes this song a treat for all fans.

Kuch Kum

A gloomy track from Dostana, this song brought a deeper vibe which will make your heart melt. The lyrics of the song are very apt and will definitely strike a chord with your heart, making you want to not lose your loved ones.

Also read | Shaan Posts A Cute Message For Wife Radhika On Their 19th Wedding Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.