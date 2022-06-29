Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her sports drama film Shabaash Mithu. The biographical film will bring forward the untold story of former Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj and will highlight her struggles and journey to fame. The biopic drama will mark its theatrical debut on July 15.

As the release date of Shabaash Mithu is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in creating a massive buzz around the project. After dropping the gripping trailer of the film, makers recently treated fans with the first track of Shabaash Mithu, titled Fateh.

Shabaash Mithu's Fateh song out

On Tuesday, the makers of Shabaash Mithu unveiled the highly awaited track Fateh from the film. The song is a motivational anthem and focuses on Mithali's grit and determination while celebrating her cricket journey. The song will see Taapsee fighting all odds with a never give up spirit while leading the gentleman's game. The energetic track is crooned by Romy and Charan, whereas, it is composed by Salvage Audio Collective and Charan. Sharing the song on her Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu wrote in the caption, "Presenting the perfect walk-out track for all our game-changers!"

More about Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu will witness Taapsee stepping into the shoes of Mithali Raj while showcasing her inspiring journey from an ordinary girl to becoming a notable name in the cricket fraternity. It is helmed by Srijit Mukherji, while Viacom18 Studios is bankrolling it. The filming of the movie began in April 2019 and ended by November 2021. Many portions of the film were reportedly shot in Lord's cricket ground in London. Apart from Taapsee, other notable names in the movie will include Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and many others.

