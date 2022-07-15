'Shabaash Mithu' Twitter Review: Fans Say 'Mithali Raj Deserves A Better Tribute'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to bring forward the untold story of former Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj in her latest biopic drama movie, Shabaash Mithu. The biopic film witnessed Taapsee stepping into the shoes of the former captain as she chronicles her journey to fame.

Ever since Shabaash Mithu was announced, it has managed to create a significant buzz among fans. The trailer and songs received a good response from the audience with many lauding Taapsee's abilities to mould herself into the cricketer's character. However, as the film was finally released in theatres on July 15, let's see if the craze around the biopic drama is reflected in fans' first-hand reactions or not.

Shabaash Mithu Twitter review

As soon as the movie buffs watched the film, they took to their Twitter handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the movie. Going as per the reviews, the Taapsee Pannu starrer opened to a mixed response from fans. Many users felt that 'Mithali Raj deserves a better biopic' whereas, others thought that the film's pace was considerably 'slow.'

One of the users wrote, "#ShabaashMithu is such an amazing film with emotions, lows, ups and downs. I have always admired @taapsee’s acting skills but with this, #TaapseePannu has taken it to the next level. Music and Direction is very good. Love it". while nother wrote, "An inspiring story gone wrong.@taapsee tries her best but poor execution, predictable screenplay and avg camerawork kills this movie in the 1st half itself. A slight focus on side characters could‘ve helped Mithu immensely."

Take a look at other fans' reactions:

Just watched #ShabaashMithu here at VOX, Dubai



What a beautiful character played by @taapsee ❤️❤️

Hats off ma'am!



Vijay Raaz also nailed it. @M_Raj03 you've been a true fighter 😎



Lots of love from UAE and Pakistan ❤️❤️#Bollywood #Cricket #MithaliRaj #TaapseePannu — Adnan Zakir Ali (@AdnanZakirAli1) July 15, 2022

Mithali Raaz deserves better tribute 😐

Taapsee Pannu should retire she has done same acting in every movies done with her mediocre acts 🤬



Review : ⭐



One word - Boring 🥱



#ShabaashMithu — tamraaskilvis (@Tamraaskilvis) July 15, 2022

What a bloody waste of time and money! #ShabaashMithu could have been better if not played by @taapsee . Complete bullshit, a biopic wasted! Feel for @M_Raj03 — The Gujju guy (@ihriday) July 15, 2022

The heart n soul of #ShabaashMithu is perfectly at right place. The journey n struggle of @M_Raj03 to give an identity to women in blue is inspiring. The gender biases they face hurts. @taapsee is in top form. Only drawback is film's slow pace n long runtime. #TaapseePannu pic.twitter.com/LGjhVyB9lN — upma singh (@ScribeUpma) July 15, 2022

More about Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu has been helmed by Srijit Mukherji, while Viacom18 Studios is bankrolling it. The filming of the movie began in April 2019 and ended by November 2021. Many portions of the film were reportedly shot in Lord's cricket ground in London. Apart from Taapsee, other notable names in the movie will include Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and many others.