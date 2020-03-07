The Debate
Shabana Azmi Kicks Off Shoot For 'Halo' After Accident; Rishi Kapoor Pens Sweet Note

Bollywood News

As Shabana Azmi kicked off the shoot for the Steven Spielberg-backed 'Halo' after her accident in January. Rishi Kapoor expressed delight at her recovery.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shabana Azmi has returned to work after a serious accident in January. The actor has kicked off the shooting of the Steven Spielberg-backed series Halo. Rishi Kapoor, who was also hospitalised recently, was among those who expressed his delight at her return. 

READ: Shabana Azmi Joins Steven Spielberg's 'Halo', The Most 'ambitious Series Ever'. Details Here

Azmi shared a good wish message for her by an international agency about her commencement of work on the series.  The post was from March 2, so the veteran might have already joined the sets. 

Rishi Kapoor was pleased with the update, and sent her love, adding that it was good to see her ‘well and recuperated.’ 

Here’s the post 

The Neerja star responded with heartfelt gratitude and hoped he was doing well too. 

READ: Shabana Azmi Starrer 'Sheer Qorma's' New Poster Is All About Acceptance And Love

Here’s the post 

Earlier, Azmi had reacted with delight after Kapoor, who was treated for cancer in the US last year, clarified that there was nothing major when he was hospitalised in February and expressed his displeasure at the reportage. 

Azmi had met with an accident at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18 and suffered serious injuries. She was treated at the hospital for two weeks before returning home on February 1. 

READ: Nirbhaya Case Verdict: Rishi Kapoor Calls It 'ridiculous', Fumes Using Own Film's Line

Azmi was announced as the part of the cast of Halo in August 2019. She reportedly plays the role of Admiral Margaret Parangosky in the science fiction series. Kapoor, meanwhile, has been cast opposite Deepika Padukone in the remake of Intern and is also set to do a film with Juhi Chawla.

READ: 'Tanhaji': Rishi Kapoor Hails Blockbuster After Being Left Mesmerised, Ajay Devgn Reacts

 

 

