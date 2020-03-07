Shabana Azmi kicks off shoot for 'Halo' after accident; Rishi Kapoor pens sweet note

Shabana Azmi has returned to work after a serious accident in January. The actor has kicked off the shooting of the Steven Spielberg-backed series Halo. Rishi Kapoor, who was also hospitalised recently, was among those who expressed his delight at her return.

READ: Shabana Azmi Joins Steven Spielberg's 'Halo', The Most 'ambitious Series Ever'. Details Here

Azmi shared a good wish message for her by an international agency about her commencement of work on the series. The post was from March 2, so the veteran might have already joined the sets.

Rishi Kapoor was pleased with the update, and sent her love, adding that it was good to see her ‘well and recuperated.’

Here’s the post

👍 Good to see you all well and recuperated. Love you xxx https://t.co/lbqLHXh2wd — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 7, 2020

The Neerja star responded with heartfelt gratitude and hoped he was doing well too.

READ: Shabana Azmi Starrer 'Sheer Qorma's' New Poster Is All About Acceptance And Love

Here’s the post

Thank you Chintuji. Trust you are doing well too. Bahut saara pyar https://t.co/lzrup0Kw33 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 7, 2020

Earlier, Azmi had reacted with delight after Kapoor, who was treated for cancer in the US last year, clarified that there was nothing major when he was hospitalised in February and expressed his displeasure at the reportage.

What a relief .. bahut saara pyar https://t.co/mI1mjztT5o — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 4, 2020

Azmi had met with an accident at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18 and suffered serious injuries. She was treated at the hospital for two weeks before returning home on February 1.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

READ: Nirbhaya Case Verdict: Rishi Kapoor Calls It 'ridiculous', Fumes Using Own Film's Line

Azmi was announced as the part of the cast of Halo in August 2019. She reportedly plays the role of Admiral Margaret Parangosky in the science fiction series. Kapoor, meanwhile, has been cast opposite Deepika Padukone in the remake of Intern and is also set to do a film with Juhi Chawla.

READ: 'Tanhaji': Rishi Kapoor Hails Blockbuster After Being Left Mesmerised, Ajay Devgn Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.