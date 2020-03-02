Nirbhaya case verdict: Rishi Kapoor calls it 'ridiculous', fumes using own film's line

Sunny Deol’s ‘Tareekh Pe Tareekh’ dialogue lamenting the delay in justice from Damini is among the most popular dialogues in Hindi cinema. While the line has been known for memes in recent years, the message of the actor’s powerful voice in the courtoom still resonates. A cast member of the 1994 Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, Rishi Kapoor, too fumed at the judicial system by using the dialogue when the hanging of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape-murder case was deferred for the nth time on Monday.

Rishi Kapor, who had played the role of the husband of Damini, played by Meenakshi Seshadri, tweeted ‘Tareekh pe tareekh' and termed it ‘ridiculous’.

Here’s the post

Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh,tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh- “Damini”. Ridiculous! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 2, 2020

Some other celebrities too were unhappy with the decision and had sarcastic responses.

Thank you for setting such a great example with Nirbhaya case, her mother has not slept properly for 7years 4 months while in the jail criminals must be having a laugh about it.... gang rape has become a trend, possibly because it’s so easy to get away.... well done court 👏👏 https://t.co/r7SxwwS8e4 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 2, 2020

The four convicts in the case were scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM. However, on Monday, the Patiala House court deferred the execution of the four convicts in the sensational case till further notice.

The decision was passed by a bench of Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Pawan Kumar, one of the four convicts in the case, whose mercy plea is pending before the President Ram Nath Kovind.

The mercy petitions of the other convicts, Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar have been rejected by the President. Their curative petitions were also quashed by the Supreme Court.

The convicts were issued death warrants by the Patiala House Court on January 7 and the initial execution date was scheduled for January 22. The execution was then postponed to February 1, before the convicts got court relief again. On February 17, it was announced that the execution was to take place on March 3.

The horrific gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student by six persons in a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012 had led to nationwide outrage and even international news coverage.

