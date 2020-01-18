Shabana Azmi Injured In A Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rushed To Hospital

Shabana Azmi has been injured in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway. The veteran actor's car appeared to have sustained significant damage, after purportedly ramming into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Khalapur toll plaza. She has been admitted to MGM hospital, Kalamboli.

According to the reports, Javed Akhtar was also present in the car at the time and he is unhurt. Visuals of the accident site accessed by Republic TV show Shabana Azmi having clearly suffered injuries to her face. While there is no blood, the swelling is evident. The airbags have been deployed. (The images of Shabana Azmi are graphic and will not be reproduced here)

The front of the car has been completely destroyed. The accident took place at 3:30 pm approximately 60 km from Mumbai.

Further details are awaited

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.