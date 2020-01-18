The Debate
Shabana Azmi Injured In A Road Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Rushed To Hospital

Bollywood News

Shabana Azmi ha injured in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. She has been admitted to the MGM hospital in Panvel. Further updates are awaited

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi has been injured in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway. The veteran actor's car appeared to have sustained significant damage, after purportedly ramming into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Khalapur toll plaza. She has been admitted to MGM hospital, Kalamboli.

According to the reports, Javed Akhtar was also present in the car at the time and he is unhurt. Visuals of the accident site accessed by Republic TV show Shabana Azmi having clearly suffered injuries to her face. While there is no blood, the swelling is evident. The airbags have been deployed. (The images of Shabana Azmi are graphic and will not be reproduced here)

The front of the car has been completely destroyed. The accident took place at 3:30 pm approximately 60 km from Mumbai.

Further details are awaited

 

 

 

Published:
