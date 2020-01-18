Shabana Azmi Hurt, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Request Not To Share Accident Pictures

The news of veteran actor Shabana Azmi's car accident has stunned many in the film industry. Earlier on Saturday, Shabana Azmi has been severely injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. She has since been declared safe. While a few photographs of the injured veteran actor have surfaced online, Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor took to their Twitter handles to kindly request the media to take down the graphic and disturbing images of veteran actor Shabana Azmi's car accident.

Take a look:

To all my dear friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please do not splash their pictures all over it can be extremely distressing to their family and loved ones.This is just a humble request thank you 🙏 — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 18, 2020

This is a request to all our friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please don’t put up those photos.Please have some empathy and sensitivity and think how distressing this can be to their family members and loved ones.Please take it down immediately.Thank you. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 18, 2020

The veteran actor's car appeared to have sustained significant damage, after purportedly ramming into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Khalapur toll plaza. She has been admitted to MGM hospital, Kalamboli. Photographs of the damaged vehicle and the injured veteran have been doing the rounds along with the news of the unfortunate incident. Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha also made a similar request to netizens through his Twitter handle.

Take a look:

Guys Please do not post Shabana Ji's pictures... You don't have to.... — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 18, 2020

The accident took place around 3.30 PM earlier today near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai. As per reports, the actor has been injured but is now safe. She was immediately hospitalized at MGM hospital in Panvel. Azmi's husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present with her in the car. He is reportedly safe and has escaped the accident unhurt with no visible injuries.

