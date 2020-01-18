The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shabana Azmi Hurt, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Request Not To Share Accident Pictures

Bollywood News

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been injured after meeting with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier on Saturday as her car rammed into a truck.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shabana Azmi

The news of veteran actor Shabana Azmi's car accident has stunned many in the film industry. Earlier on Saturday, Shabana Azmi has been severely injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. She has since been declared safe. While a few photographs of the injured veteran actor have surfaced online, Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor took to their Twitter handles to kindly request the media to take down the graphic and disturbing images of veteran actor Shabana Azmi's car accident. 

Take a look:

Read | Shabana Azmi rushed to hospital after road accident, fans pray for her speedy recovery

Read | Shabana Azmi injured in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, rushed to hospital

The veteran actor's car appeared to have sustained significant damage, after purportedly ramming into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Khalapur toll plaza. She has been admitted to MGM hospital, Kalamboli. Photographs of the damaged vehicle and the injured veteran have been doing the rounds along with the news of the unfortunate incident. Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha also made a similar request to netizens through his Twitter handle.

Take a look:

Read | 'Terrible!': Ranvir Shorey prays for Shabana Azmi's recovery after her road accident

The accident took place around 3.30 PM earlier today near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai. As per reports, the actor has been injured but is now safe. She was immediately hospitalized at MGM hospital in Panvel. Azmi's husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present with her in the car. He is reportedly safe and has escaped the accident unhurt with no visible injuries.

Read | 'Praying so hard': Swara Bhasker shocked after Shabana Azmi's car accident

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TWO CONVICTED IN GANGRAPE
AMIT SHAH GETS A UNIQUE GIFT
RELIEVED MIRZA REACTS TO TITLE
BCCI INVITES SELECTORS' APPLICATION
RAUT TAKEN AWAY BY BELGAUM POLICE
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI