Javed Akhtar Was Also In Car Crash That Left Shabana Azmi Injured; Emerges Safe

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was immediately rushed to the hosptial after she was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express in Maharashtra's Raigad district on January 18. Her husband Javed Akhtar who was also accompanying her in the car did not suffer injuries and was spotted outside MGM Hospital, safe.

Updating about Shabana Azmi's health, MGM Hospital officials said, "Shabana Azmi has got minor injuries on her nose. No other visible injuries till now. She is right now in state of shock. Treatment going on. Condition stable."

ALSO READ | 'Praying so hard': Swara Bhasker shocked after Shabana Azmi's car accident

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said. Director Anubhav Sinha requested everyone to not use pictures from the accident.

Guys Please do not post Shabana Ji's pictures... You don't have to.... — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 18, 2020

Director Hansal Mehta immediately took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "He wrote, "The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap."

Fans wish for Azmi's speedy recovery

Rammed into a truck. Hope #ShabanaAzmi & the driver are safe. What a terrible thing to happen. — PriyaRaju (@PriyaRaju) January 18, 2020

Pray for your speedy recovery #ShabanaAzmi. Take Care and God bless. — Ramesh Kunhiraman (@ramyku) January 18, 2020

I pray for ur recovery #ShabanaAzmi ji — Ayub Alam (@Ayubalam9) January 18, 2020

Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.#ShabanaAzmi#ShabanaAzmi — Naved Talib (@naved_talib) January 18, 2020

Shabana Azmi rushed to hospital after road accident, fans pray for her speedy recovery

'Terrible!': Ranvir Shorey prays for Shabana Azmi's recovery after her road accident