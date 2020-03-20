Shabana Azmi Self-quarantined After Trip To Budapest Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Bollywood celebrities have taken shelter and imposed self-quarantine to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Many celebrities are urging their followers to take safety measures to avoid contacting coronavirus. Shabana Azmi as well took to Instagram to share the news of being self-quarantined at home. She was recently in Budapest for the filming of Halo, a Steven Speilberg directional. Budapest is the capital of Hungary in the European Union and many EU countries are affected with coronavirus.

As a precautionary measure, Shabana Azmi will be staying inside her home until March 30, 2020. According to the latest mandate by the government, everyone who travelled abroad to the virus-affected countries are urged to go through a self-imposed quarantine to protect themselves and people around them from any possible infections of the coronavirus and Azmi is following the same. This has to last for fourteen days from the day of arrival.

Here is what Shabana Azmi shared on her official social media handle

Shabana Azmi shared a picture of herself with a close acquaintance and wrote, “Both of us got back from Budapest on 15th March and have self-quarantined till 30th March.” Many fans poured their good wishes with the actress. Some of her fans have asked her to take complete rest and take care of herself. The fans seemed concerned about her well-being.

Coronavirus is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to reports from WHO, the COVID-19 was unrecognised to human history and this has affected more than 2,00,000 people around the globe since it originated in Wuhan, China. Italy is the worst hit after China, with 427 fatalities as reported on Thursday alone, adding to the total of 3400 on March 20, 2020. Thus the Indian government has put a self-imposed lockdown on all households. Celebrities in Bollywood are taking precautions by taking self-isolation and social distancing.

