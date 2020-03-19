Shabana Azmi Lauds PM Modi For Uniting India Amid Coronavirus, Calls It 'a Master Stroke'

Bollywood veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation by terming it 'a masterstroke' to unite all Indians. Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi spoke to the country about the global coronavirus outbreak and listed several precautions for the nation to follow. His address instilled a sense of unity among the nation as everyone listened to its leader with undivided attention.

Have a look:

In his address, PM Modi requested the citizens of India to avoid visiting hospitals for a routine check-up to ease pressure on the medical staff. He also appealed to people to phone their doctors, especially if they have doctors among their relatives, if they are in dire need of medical advice.

PM Modi said, "I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups. If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come on hospitals."

PM Modi's advice to combat coronavirus epidemic

He emphasized 'resolve and restraint' as essential requirements to combat global coronavirus epidemic. "In big and developed countries, we are seeing the widespread impact of the coronavirus epidemic. So, it is wrong to believe that it will not have any effect on India. Hence, to combat this global epidemic, two major things are required: resolve and restraint," said the Prime Minister.

Have a look at the PM's address to the nation here:

COVID-19 which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected more than 2,26,000 people and killed more than 9,230 across the world. Of these, China has over 80,900 positive cases while Italy's tally stands over 35,700. Meanwhile, India has reported four deaths and 173 cases so far.

