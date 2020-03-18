Shabana Azmi Reveals Her Family's Reaction Over Accident Pictures Being Circulated Online

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident in January after which she was rushed to the nearby hospital. Later, Azmi was shifted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai for further care. However, soon after the incident, pictures from her accident took over The Internet in no time and in a recent interview when she was asked about the same, the actress replied that her family did not like it.

Shabana Azmi reveals her family's reaction

She revealed that she had no idea about the accident the pictures as she didn't use her phone for a long time during the recovery. However, she stated that her family was upset about it. Shabana went on to add that when she saw the pictures, she was nothing but grateful towards who helped and rushed her to the hospital and the staff.

The actress met with an accident at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and succumbed to serious injuries on January 18. After two weeks of treatment at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, the veteran returned home on February 1. She conveyed her gratitude to her well-wishers, doctors and nursing staff.

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

About the accident

The 69-year-old actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri, Mumbai, the same day. Akhtar also later expressed gratitude to his wife's well-wishers for praying for her good health. "Our family would like to thank all the friends and well wishers for their concern and messages for Shabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow," the 75-year-old screenwriter said in a statement.

