Shahid Kapoor & 'Kabir Singh' Have Same 'concern' For Kiara Advani; Read His Witty Reply

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) may have pushed people indoors around the globe, but many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained. Recently, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor also took to his social media handle and started a Q&A session in his Instagram story session. While answering the questions of fans, the actor also encountered a question about his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani.

Interestingly, amidst the Q&A session, a fan asked Shahid Kapoor to describe his Kabir Singh co-star, Kiara Advani, in one word. Replying to the question Shahid Kapoor wrote, Kisne Touch Kiya with a pair of eyes emoticons, that are glancing slightly to the left. Shahid's reply must have left a few of his fans in splits as the dialogue was used to make numerous memes on the internet.

Take a look below to Shahid Kapoor's comment on Kiara Advani

For the unversed, in one of the scenes of 2019's one of the highest-grossing films, Kabir Singh, Shahid's character abused and went wild on the screen when he learned that his rival character tried to harass his love-interest Preeti, played by Kiara Advani. That particular scene turned out to be a hilarious content for many meme creators. Even before the release of the Sandeep Vanga directorial, the film became the talk of the town. Though the romance-drama received criticisms on the internet, the film was a box-office success and one of the most successful films of Shahid Kapoor's career.

What's next in the kitty?

Apart from his previous projects, co-star and friends, Shahid also gave updates about his upcoming film Jersey, which is a remake of a Telugu film with the same title. Talking about the performance of the lead actor of sports-drama, essayed by Nani, Shahid mentioned that he cried while watching him in the film. Meanwhile, the makers have decided to keep it on hold because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

