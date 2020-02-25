Kiara Advani’s Funny Birthday Wish For Shahid Kapoor Will Remind You Of Kabir-Preeti

Though Kiara Advani made her debut in Hindi films with 2014's Fugly, it was only in 2019 with Kabir Singh when she was evidently loved by many fans. Kiara has delivered some of the best performances in 2019 with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz and has evidently emerged as one of the successful stars working in the film industry. Now, Kiara Advani has shared a funny boomerang from the sets of Kabir Singh on Shahid Kapoor'ss birthday.

Kiara Advani's birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday today i.e. February 25, 2020. As many fans and Shahid's industry peers are sending in heartfelt messages to the actor, Kiara Advani also took the front stage to wish him. The actor shared a boomerang of her along with Shahid Kapoor from the sets of Kabir Singh. The boomerang video features Shahid Kapoor shaking a leg as Kiara makes a funny face. She also stated in the caption of the video that Shahid will always be his most special co-stars and wished for him shine on. Besides Kiara Advani, various other celebs from the entertainment industry have also wished Shahid Kapoor on his birthday. Check out their posts below -

Happy Birthday to the most amazing actor and a par excellence human being. @shahidkapoor Sir! We love you. #Bekhayali will always remain on top of our hearts! #ShahidKapoor #HappyBirthdayShahidKapoor wish you a healthy wealthy year ahead! Biggg hugg and lots of love! 🤗🤗❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/quZjqAcuaC — Sachet-Parampara (@SachetParampara) February 25, 2020

