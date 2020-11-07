Shahid Kapoor Begins 'Jersey' Preparation; Shares Picture From Cricket Ground

Shahid Kapoor on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture from the cricket ground prepping for his upcoming film Jersey. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Shahid Kapoor is all padded up to prepare for his character and polishing his batting skills.

The film chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead, is directing the Hindi version as well. Jersey, also featuring veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

About Jersey

The plot of the upcoming film will showcase the story of a failed cricketer who decides on making a comeback to fulfil his son's wish. The Shahid Kapoor starrer will also feature his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

In October, Shahid Kapoor wrapped the Uttarakhand shoot schedule of Jersey and announced the same on his Instagram handle by sharing a selfie with the caption: "It’s a wrap on another schedule of #jersey. In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive."

