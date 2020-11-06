Shahid Kapoor revives ‘Kabir Singh’ ‘memories’ with a throwback pic, fans react

Actor Shahid Kapoor who received immense appreciation for his rugged character in Kabir Singh recently shared a throwback picture from the film. In the picture, the actor can be seen giving that fierce expression which could just bring back the memories of the film. Unsurprisingly, his fans couldn’t stop praising his fierce look in the still and bombarded the comment section with their lovely messages.

Reminiscing Kabir Singh

The actor who played the role of a dejected lover in the film alongside Kiara Advani shared a throwback picture and captioned it as, "Memories."Though the film might have faced backlash for glorifying toxic masculinity, yet it left no stone unturned to become a box office hit. Apart from.looking back at the days, the actor even thanked one of his fan clubs for sharing the still and reviving old memories.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed both the Telugu and Hindi versions of the film. One of the users praised the still and hilariously wrote, “Drinks brings back all the memories.” Another user wrote, “that even today I am able to recollect all the memories.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Killer look” while another called him the “king of Bollywood.”



Shahid Kapoor is really proud of Kabir Singh. The film was completed one year earlier this year, on June 21 and Shahid thanked his fans for accepting and loving the film. Sharing some stills and behind-the-scene pictures, he wrote, "To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me..it was an emotional arc that was raw. bare.. unabashed.. honest .. earless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special (sic)."

He further thanked the Kabir Singh team. “And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani , @sandeepreddy.vanga, @muradkhetani and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop, Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe (sic),” the post read.

