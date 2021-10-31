Shahid Kapoor Films Wife Mira Rajput Struggling With Outfit, Checkout Latter's Reaction

Actor Shahid Kapoor is soon set to land in great trouble after he posted a quirky picture of his wife Mira Rajput. The Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram and shared a video where his wife can be seen struggling to get her outfit right. As Shahid was in a playful mood, his wife catches him filming the moment.

The video begins with Shahid smirking as he records the video while his wife Mira is seen in the background setting her dress as she catches her husband recording. “Legend @mira.kapoor,” Shahid captioned the post. Mira commented on it and wrote, ”The hell! Just wait and watch." The video appears to have been shot during their recent family getaway to the Maldives. While they returned from their trip last week, they are still sharing leftover pictures and videos from the trip. Shahid and Mira were joined on the vacation by their kids--daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid Kapoor shares a goofy video of wife Mira Rajput

Mira has also been sharing a bunch of pictures and videos from the trip. On October 30, she shared a video in which she showed off a pair of pants which she could not wear since her honeymoon. “Just pull it together. A shirt that I’ve worn countless times through all my sizes and the pants I bought on my honeymoon that never again fit till this gorgeous day on the beach. (And an overpriced bikini I deeply regret). I’m going on a shopping stall (and NOT a haul) till I haven’t gone through my wardrobe well. It’s so much more fun. share your #shoppingstall outfits with me,” she wrote with the post.

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi. They were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Misha in 2016. They welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Zain in 2018. Meanwhile, the couple has recently been overlooking the construction of their new house. The home is constructed on the 42nd and 43rd floor of a high-rise building named Three Sixty West in Worli. It comes with an uninterrupted view of the Arabian sea as well as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

IMAGE: PTI