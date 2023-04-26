Shahid Kapoor Meets Shikhar Dhawan, Fans Say 'Gabbar And Kabir Singh Together'

Shahid Kapoor recently met Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. The latter took to social media and shared a photo from their meet-up. The fans were elated to see "Two Punjabi Mundas" together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shikhar dropped a happy photo with Shahid. In the photo, they were all smiles. They seemingly met at a restaurant. In the photo, Shahid wore an off-white drop-shoulder shirt teamed with cargo pants and a locket. On the other hand, Shikhar wore a blue and yellow printed shirt. He styled his shirt with white pants. The Punjab Kings XI cricketer completed his look with a silver chain. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "It was lovely catching up with you @shahidkapoor." Take a look at the photo below.

Several fans were elated to see Shahid and Shikhar together. They took to the former's comment section and dropped some witty comments. A user wrote, "Shahid after meeting Shikhar be like: Why did you come wearing sandals?" Another comment read, "Reel life Kabir Singh with real-life Kabir Singh." While one fan commented, "Two God Gabbars," Gabbar bass Preeti ka naam mat lena." Yet another user wrote, "Two Punjabi Mundas."

More about Shahid Kapoor's work life

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the director duo Raj and DK's web series Farzi. The web series marked the digital debut of the actor. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The makers of the film released Bloody Daddy's first poster on April 12. The film is an Indian adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). Apart from this, he will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's untitled project opposite Kriti Sanon. The project is helmed by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.