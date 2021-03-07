Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Nail 'center Of Gravity Challenge'; Ishaan Khatter Reacts

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput on Sunday took the 'Center of Gravity Challenge' and totally 'nailed' it. The challenge includes two people sitting on their forearms and knees resting on the floor, followed by their elbows, with their faces resting in their hands. In the end, they have to move their arms from the ground to behind their back.

The challenge that is viral all over the world saw many men failing at this but Shahid Kapoor was a 'smooth operator', Mira said. "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it," Mira captioned the video.

Ishaan Khatter immediately dropped a comment and wrote, 'I did it too' with heart emojis. One user wrote, "I wasn't expecting this .. but Shahid you proved it wrong .. even boys can do this." The other said, "He is shahid he is having different level of gravity." The video received over 3 lakh views in an hour.

Mira Kapoor shares what 'good morning messages from the hub' Shahid Kapoor look like

WATCH

People trying the challenge

First Tik Tok challenge, cuz my sister @cin_zel told me men couldn’t do it. “Center of Gravity challenge” pic.twitter.com/faFEgZSmd9 — HugS (@HugS86) February 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated sports drama Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the 2019 original starring Nani, has also directed the Hindi version. The film is all set to release on November 5, 2021

Apart from this, he is all set to make his digital debut with an upcoming untitled Amazon Original series by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK Filled with Raj and DK’s trademark dark and wry humour, the series will mark the director duo’s new collaboration with Amazon Prime Video following the spectacular success of The Family Man.

'Apne 2' postpones its release to 2022; avoids clash with Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.