Mira Kapoor Shares What 'good Morning Messages From The Hub' Shahid Kapoor Look Like

Mira Kapoor recently took to Instagram to shares what "good morning messages from the hub" look like. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a funny video that described how messages from Shahid Kapoor look like. In the video, the father was flinching at his wife and kids to see their reaction.

Mira Kapoor gives glimpse of what good morning texts from Shahid are like

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared the reel video with the caption, "Good Morning messages from the hub @shahidkapoor." In the funny video, family members are getting scared of the father’s random movement. Take a look at the screenshot of Mira Kapoor's story as well as the actual video below.

Also read: Mira Kapoor Looks Radiant In Her 'golden Hour' Pics; Fans Call Her 'Miss Sunshine'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got hitched on July 7, 2015. They are proud parents to two children - a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. The couple shares a great bond and their Instagram handles are proof of the same. They often post pictures on social media that leave their fans in awe.

Also read: Mira Kapoor Reveals Annoying Habit Of Shahid, Who Wins An Argument Between Them & More!

On February 25, Mira posted a selfie with Shahid on his birthday. In the picture, Mira can be seen planting a kiss on Shahid’s cheek while holding his face. Shahid can be seen flashing a cute smile towards the camera while clicking the picture. The couple opted for colour coordinated clothes. She captioned her post saying, “I like me better when I’m with you. Happy 40th to the love of my life. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it. I love you baby.” Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Also read: Mira Kapoor Reveals How She Lost Her Pregnancy Weight, Shares Diet Tips

A few days ago, Mira posted a unique picture with Shahid. In the picture, only their shadows can be seen on the ground. As per the picture, Shahid can be seen keeping his hand on Mira's shoulder while she kept her head on his shoulder. She captioned her post by writing, “Warm fuzzy feeling.”

The couple doesn’t miss any chance to flaunt their love for each other. Earlier, Shahid took to Instagram to post a selfie with Mira. He was all happy while Mira planted a kiss on his cheek. He captioned his post by writing, “Feelin the looooove.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Annoying Habit, Favourite Family Member — A Peek Into Mira's AMA Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.