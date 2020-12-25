Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Send Christmas Wishes; Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain Twin In White

Tis the season to be jolly! Actor Shahid Kapoor wishes his fans on Christmas by sharing a selfie with his wife Mira Rajput on Friday. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria walked in with boyfriend Aadar Jain at the annual Kapoors' Christmas brunch.

Aadar's brother Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra also joined the family for Christmas brunch. "Merry Christmas everyone," Shahid wrote as the couple posed together under the sunlight.

On the work front, Shahid has recently wrapped up shooting for Jersey, which is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. After Vikas Bahl's Shaandaar, the sports drama would see the father-son duo of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Shahid Kapur sharing screen space together for the second time.

The film Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will be seen reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2, the sequel to Shroff's debut film. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telegu sleeper hit, RX100. Additionally, Tara Sutaria will also be seen in Ek Villian 2.

(With ANI inputs)

