Saif, Kareena, Alia, Ranbir Look Stunning As They Arrive For Kapoors' Christmas Lunch

The Kapoor family hosted its annual Christmas brunch today and it was all about fun and food. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor joined the family tradition on Friday.

While Kareena looked stunning in a green kurta, Saif and Taimur chose to go with white. Ranbir Kapoor entered in casuals while Alia Bhatt wore a green outfit and paired it with a Santa cap. Karisma Kapoor too joined with kids Samaira and Kiaan.

Kareena Kapoor on December 24 shared a picture with her family members enjoying a gala time together while ringing in the festival. In the picture, fans can spot Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samaira, Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aadar and Natasha Poonawalla, and a couple of their other friends.

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black outfit while Soha Ali Khan picked a red outfit for the get-together. Saif Ali Khan wore a black shirt and Kunal-Ibrahim was twinning in white t-shirts last night. Kareena captioned her post: "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people." Kareena shared more pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. They showed her posing with Karisma and Soha, who were both dressed in Christmas-themed outfits. Soha even shared pictures of all the food they enjoyed together.

