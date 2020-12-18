Tara Sutaria Slays In Her Latest Shoot For A Magazine Cover; Riddhima Kapoor Sends Love

Tara Sutaria leaves her fans awestruck every time she posts stunning pictures on her social media handles. In one of the latest photos, she was again overwhelmed by the love she received from her fans. She shared a glimpse of her from one of her photoshoots for a magazine cover to which her fans and friends reacted with love. Let’s have a look at Tara Sutaria’s photos and see how her fans along with other artists expressed their affection for her.

Tara Sutaria recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this sizzling picture in which she was clicked for a Magazine shoot. In the photo, Tara can be seen slaying in a beautiful shimmering top with a cool skirt. She also added an overcoat on top to get a much more happening look. Her smokey eye makeup entirely enhanced her look. The actor further added a caption along with it that stated ‘the very thought of you’.

As the actor posted this picture on her Instagram, it didn't take much time for her fans to take to her comment section and praise how stunning she looked in her latest photo. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram handle to compliment Tara Sutaria’s photo and added a heart emoji under her post. Many other fans of her posted flower and fire emojis as well. Let’s glance through some of the cutest compliments fans wrote on Tara Sutaria’s photos.

Tara Sutaria’s photos are much loved for her stunning beauty when she posts her no-makeup looks on social media. She posted this picture a while ago in which her sizzling beauty made her fans drool over her. In the caption, she added some of the most beautiful lyrics from a song that stated how life was as funny as it seems where some people get their kick by stepping on a dream. She continued that she wouldn't let the people bring her down because this world keeps spinning around. Several artists and fans loved her mesmerizing beauty and the caption and complimented on how lovely she looked.

Tara Sutaria’s movies & shows

The actor made her debut in the movies alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday but it is a lesser-known fact that she has appeared in several tv shows before entering Bollywood. Some of her shows include Best of Luck Nikki, Oye Jassie, Shake It Up, Big Bada Boom and a few others.

