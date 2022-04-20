Shahid Kapoor Reveals Doing Most Of The Stunts On His Own For Ali Abbas Zafar's Next; Read

Actor Shahid Kapoor has a jam-packed year ahead of him with many upcoming projects. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama film Jersey. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 22 April 2022.

With Jersey going on the floors, the Kabir Singh actor has teamed up with ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for their upcoming untitled project. Touted to be a crime-thriller, the film will reportedly see Shahid stepping into the shoes of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city. Recently, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he did most of his stunts on his own for the film.

Shahid Kapoor reveals that he did most of his stunts on his own

According to the reports of Mid-day, as Shahid Kapoor finished the shoot of his forthcoming Ali Abbas Zafar's yet-to-be-titled film, he recently spilled beans on how all his projects are different from one another. Further, he also stated that he did almost 95 per cent of his stunts on his own. The actor said-

"I have just finished Ali's film. All my projects this year are different from one another in terms of the filmmakers' [sensibilities] and the characters that I am playing"

Further talking about his character in the film, Shahid added-

"My character is not an out-of-the-box action hero that would make people wonder why he is doing this. We found a [story] where the action comes as a natural consequence of the circumstances. The character is believable and relatable, say how Bruce Willis was in Die Hard. I felt that would be the right way to [do] this genre."

Revealing the fact that he performed most stunts on his own without the aid of a body double, Shahid continued, "I learnt a lot of new things. The first was to conserve my energy. I realised action can be tiring. I did 95 per cent of the stunts by myself. The remaining was not possible as I was not [well-trained] for it. Ali has not done this kind of an action film before; it's edgy, quirky and real."

For the unversed as per ANI, the upcoming film is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of the 2011's released French film titled Nuit Blanche. It has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu languages as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam, respectively, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@aliabbaszafar