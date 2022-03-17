Shahid Kapoor Wraps Up Filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Next Untitled Action Drama

Actor Shahid Kapoor who had teamed up with ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for his upcoming project has finally finished the shooting schedule of the same. The two have joined hands for the first time for his next untitled project. According to ANI, the upcoming film is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of the 2011's released French film titled Nuit Blanche.

The film has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu language as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam, respectively, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Touted to be a crime-thriller, the film reportedly has Shahid playing the role of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city.

Shahid Kapoor wraps filming of his next with Ali Abbas Zafar

The Ek Tha Tiger director took to Instagram and announced the film's wrap with an amazing picture from the shooting sets. The film which is believed to have been shot extensively in abroad looks like high on action sequences with spellbound stunts. The picture seems to be a still from the film where a speedy car gets banged against a construction site under a tunnel.

While announcing the completion of the film, the director explained how action has always been his favourite genre out of all. "Action has always been one of my Favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies onset is even a greater experience. Film Wrap, Thank you @shahidkapoor, and the entire team for making these last 6 months super fun. @ihimanshumehra @aazfilms @teamoffside @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @sunirkheterpal #gauravbose."



Earlier, the director had shared a picture from the shooting sets which were parently his last day on the sets. In the picture, he was seen riding a Segway under a tunnel with an empty road. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in films like Bull, and Jersey. The Kabir Singh star also has Raj and DK's untitled thriller project under his belt. The project will also star Raashii Khanna.

On the other hand, the director recently launched his own production company titled AAZ Films. He had previously shared the logo of his new company and penned how creating stories had been a magical journey for him. "It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God." He further thanked those who helped him during his journey and wrote, "I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love." "This journey will move forward with AAZ Films with our official handle (sic)," he wrote then.

IMAGE: Instagram/aliabbaszafar