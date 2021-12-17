Mira Kapoor Plays Jersey's 'Mehram' On Piano; Shahid Says 'I Can Hear You In My Heart'

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jersey. The film will mark Shahid's first outing ever since Kabir Singh released in 2019. While Jersey is set to hit the silver screens this New Year's eve, the makers are unveiling back to back soulful tracks from the upcoming sports drama. While fans are enjoying the film's melodies, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor, recently went the extra mile and played the film's track Mehram on the piano. As she dedicated the song to her "love," Shahid's reply won fans' hearts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput recently shared a video of her playing the latest track Mehram from Jersey. In the video, Mira was seen wearing a white and red coloured outfit as she was running her fingers on a pink piano. Seemingly, the mother-of-two knew the song by heart as she did not refer to any sheet. Mira dedicated the song to her husband, Shahid Kapoor, and wrote, "Even if I can’t Sing With Shahid, I’d play for you my love @shahidkapoor." Shahid Kapoor reacted to the video and wrote, "I hear you in my heart." Fans hailed Mira Rajput for her piano skills in the comment section. While one of them called her "multi-talented," another one wrote, "Wow that sounds so beautiful."

Mira Kapoor expresses her love for Mehram

This is not the first time that Mira Rajput expressed her love for Shahid's new song Mehram. Two weeks ago, ahead of the song's release, Shahid Kapoor teased the track via Instagram. Mira Rajput reacted to the post and wrote, "Can’t wait. my favourite song of all time." Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem also blessed him for the song and the film.

Details about Jersey

The upcoming sports drama Jersey is the official remake of the National Award-winning 2019 Telugu film starring Nani. The film follows the story of a failed cricketer, who decides to go back to the field to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It also has veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor playing a pivotal role. The movie will release on December 31, 2021.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@shahidkapoor