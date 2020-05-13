Shahid Kapoor Speaks About Expectations From 'Jersey'; Says 'Happy With What We Have Done'

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next South Indian remake, Jersey. Starring Nani in the leading role, Jersey was a huge success at the box office down South. Recently, Shahid Kapoor spoke about the film in an online interactive session with a fan and revealed that he is happy with whatever the team has done so far. Read details.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor indulged in an online interactive session with his fans and answered many of their questions regarding his upcoming films. One curious fan enquired Shahid Kapoor about his upcoming film Jersey and mentioned that expectations were high from the upcoming sports entertainer, just like Shahid’s last venture, Kabir Singh. Responding to the tweet, Shahid replied, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.”. Take a look at the exchange of words:

Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team. https://t.co/wsCYinUNK6 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

All about Jersey

Jersey managed to grab the attention of audiences and critics for its unique cast and offbeat storyline. The story of the movie revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to revive his career and pursue his ambition. Jersey delivers a heart-warming story, which places emphasis on the relationship between a father and his son. Apart from impressing the critics, the sports entertainer also roared at the box-office down as the movie raked in a business of more than ₹48 crores.

Shahid Kapoor is seemingly leaving no stone unturned to add authenticity to his character, as he is currently undergoing vigorous training sessions to portray the character of a cricketer. If the reports are to be believed, the actor took 70 days of cricket training to fit into the shoes of the character. In an interview with a leading daily, the director of the movie, Gowtham confessed that he was excited to direct the remake of the South Indian film. Tinnanauri also added that Shahid Kapoor was the first choice for the movie, as no one could recreate the positive impact Jersey created on its audience down South.

