'Mera Department Bartan Ka Hai': Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Lockdown Activities

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and indulged in a fun chat with his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site. He answered questions ranging from those on his thoughts about not getting an award for Kabir Singh to a few about his upcoming film, Gowtham Tinnanuri's Jersey. He also gave some interesting answers to candid questions about his studies, favourite sweet dish, lockdown activities and much more.

Have a look:

We are all well. With gods grace. Hope you are well. And safe. Much love. https://t.co/OYuRY5g3PY — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Yes a lot. But we spoke at length on FaceTime. https://t.co/HoCstKRJZE — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all. 🙌 https://t.co/BDfh4fAHzi — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Like his new look. https://t.co/ovW1Dg3RCS — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Read | Shahid Kapoor shares Pope Francis' quote on happiness amid COVID-19 scare

Really enjoyed family man. https://t.co/zyd5CAmbo4 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

I still get nervous sharing the frame with him. https://t.co/xnD9cjgAFq — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Make a schedule for structure. Have some goals. Do stuff you didn’t have time for. Enjoy the family time. That’s the best part. https://t.co/bhR0sYnu8V — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team. https://t.co/wsCYinUNK6 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Read | Mira Rajput exacts sweet Insta revenge on Shahid Kapoor, shares his old pic from archives

Not at alllllll https://t.co/suvQpZjFBb — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Gulaab jamun and vanilla ice cream. https://t.co/1Mqg2yi4x6 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? https://t.co/KMeKGlaqSf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Love his dancing skills. https://t.co/3D3FdlEwPa — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Shahid Kapoor ended the 'Ask Me Anything' session on a positive and hopeful note as he wished his fans a good night.

Keep it real you all. And make it count. Spread love. Be kind. Give what you can. And always believe.. this shall pass too. Goodnight. Shabbakhair. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Read | Shahid Kapoor misses the sets of 'Jersey', posts a look from the film; See here

What's next for Shahid Kapoor?

Kapoor has next committed to star in the sports drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, co-starring Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur. While filming for a cricket sequence, he suffered an injury to his forehead and lips that needed 13 stitches. The film had been scheduled to release in August this year but given the coronavirus crisis in the world, it is likely to get postponed.

Read | When Shahid Kapoor labelled his & Kareena Kapoor's on-screen pairing as 'really bad'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.