'Mera Department Bartan Ka Hai': Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Lockdown Activities

On Tuesday, Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to host a candid chat with his fans & answered questions about his time under lockdown and more

Urvashi Kandpal
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and indulged in a fun chat with his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site. He answered questions ranging from those on his thoughts about not getting an award for Kabir Singh to a few about his upcoming film, Gowtham Tinnanuri's Jersey. He also gave some interesting answers to candid questions about his studies, favourite sweet dish, lockdown activities and much more.

 Shahid Kapoor ended the 'Ask Me Anything' session on a positive and hopeful note as he wished his fans a good night. 

What's next for Shahid Kapoor?

Kapoor has next committed to star in the sports drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, co-starring Super 30 fame Mrunal Thakur. While filming for a cricket sequence, he suffered an injury to his forehead and lips that needed 13 stitches. The film had been scheduled to release in August this year but given the coronavirus crisis in the world, it is likely to get postponed.

