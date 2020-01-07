Salman Khan Surprises 'Dabangg 3' Co-star Kichcha Sudeep With A BMW M5, Latter Shares Pics

Salman Khan ended 2019 with a bang as his latest release, Dabangg 3 performed well at the Box Office, thus minting over Rs 100 crores and gaining wide appreciation from audiences and critics. With action-packed sequences, endless drama and rib-tickling humor, the film was declared one of the best masala entertainers of the year by social media. However, days after it's release, the film & the main leads made headlines again.

Salman Khan's sweet gesture

Salman Khan who played the role of Chulbul Pandey alongside South Indian actor Kiccha Sudeep, who played the antagonist showered some love on the latter by gifting him a BMW M5 car. The star took to his Instagram handle to post a picture and thank Khan for his sweet gesture.

Dabangg 3 has earned over Rs 140 crore at the box office in close to two weeks. The movie joins Veer, Jai Ho, Ready and Tubelight among his lowest earners of this decade. While Veer was a debacle at the box office, Jai Ho and Tubelight were his only two films after Dabangg and before Dabangg 3, which did not live up to expectations.Both the films earned in Rs 110-Rs 120 crore range at the domestic box office. Ready, with over Rs 120 crore, was termed a superhit then.

Apart from these films, Salman delivered some big successes like Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198 crore), three 200-crore hits, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 208 crore), Bharat (Rs 205 crore), Kick (Rs 233 crore) and three Rs 300-crore hits, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320crore), Sultan (Rs 330 crore), and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 340 crore).

Dabangg franchise

Dabangg 3 is also struggling to reach the figure of Dabangg, which had earned over Rs 140 crore but termed a big success in 2010. Dabangg 2, however, had crossed the Rs 150 crore mark and ended up with Rs 155 crore.

