Ishaan Khatter On Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' Climax :'He Chose Hope Over Tragedy'

Ishaan Khatter has been making headlines for his candid interview with actor Neha Dhupia on her radio talk show No Filter Neha. In a video shared by Neha, the Dhadak actor can be seen talking about a range of topics from his good friend Janhvi Kapoor to Siddhant Chaturvedi to Ananya Panday to his relationship with brother Shahid Kapoor. The young actor also spoke about Shahid Kapoor's latest film Kabir Singh and shared his thoughts about the ending of the film as he revealed that the director could have chosen to end the film like a tragedy but chose to go for hope instead.

Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga had been in the eye of a storm of controversies because of the problematic depiction of masculinity through the story of the film. The actor faced a lot of flak over the overbearing and domineering personality that his character had to portray onscreen. Ishaan Khatter, in conversation with Neha Dhupia, opened up about his take on the film as he revealed that he loved and hated the character. He said that he felt empathetic with the character as he created the ups and downs for himself, but was also affected by the character as his story served as a cautionary tale for him.

What's next for Ishaan Khatter?

Ishaan Khatter will be seen next in Maqbool Khan's directorial debut Khaali Peeli opposite Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. The romantic horror comedy film is slated to release in theaters on June 12, 2020. The actor has also recently wrapped up filming for BBC One's series titled A Suitable Boy based on the book written by Vikram Seth. The drama miniseries will release worldwide in June 2020 and also features actors Tabu, Rasika Dugal and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles.

