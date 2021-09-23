Shahid Kapoor To Star In Ali Abbas Zafar's Upcoming Project For OTT: Report

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor, who has several projects in the pipeline, has committed for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film that will be releasing on the OTT platform, reported Bollywood Hungama. As per the report, Kapoor will be featured in Zafar's official adaptation of a French film titled Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). He will essay the role of a cop chasing drug lords. Read on to know more about Shahid Kapoor's upcoming OTT project.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that Zafar has managed to get the rights to remake Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights) in English. The original film features Tomer Sisley in the lead role. Released in 2011, the action thriller film revolves around the life of a cop whose connection with the underworld comes out in the open when they try to steal drugs from a powerful drug lord, leaving his child's life in danger. The rest of the plot follows his journey to save his child.

Shahid Kapoor to play a cop in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming OTT project

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor's character in Zafar's directorial, the source stated that the actor is touted to play the cop who tries to save his kidnapped daughter, following his tryst with a gangster or drug lord. The report suggests the film has been a little altered considering the Indian audience in place.

Earlier, it was speculated that Sleepless Nights was offered to the Guru actor Abhishek Bachchan. In the year 2019, rumours surfaced that Bachchan was roped in for the role of French actor Tomer Sisley for Nuit Blanche, however, Kapoor has bagged the opportunity.

The film is about one night and how Kapoor's character fights the gangsters to save his daughter. The 'carefully crafted thriller' will be made for the 'digital friendly' audience and will be marking Kapoor's second stint on the OTT space. The source revealed an A-list actor is also approached for the female lead in the film.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Shahid Kapoor has recently finished shooting for his upcoming sports drama, Jersey, with filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is an official remake of 2019's Telugu flick with the same title. Kapoor will play the role of a cricketer in the film that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in vital roles. The Jab We Met star also has a quirky drama series helmed by Raj and DK in the pipeline. It also stars Raashi Khanna along with Vijay Sethupathi and Regina Cassandra in the series.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor