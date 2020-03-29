Shahid Kapoor Turns Chef For Wife Mira Rajput; Actor's Cooking Leaves Internet Stunned

In the current scenario of Coronavirus lockdown, many stars from the Hindi film industry are staying home and are spending time with their loved ones. Stars are also enjoying the time together with their spouses. Bollywood duo Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also doing the same.

The Kabir Singh actor tried to give cooking a go. In an Instagram story shared by his wife Rajput, Shahid seems to have whipped up a pancake with strawberries and cream. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Shahid's wife Mira wrote, "Success! I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes @shahidkapoor." The post was then re shared by Shahid who wrote, "She actually ate it." And, while pancake indeed looked yummy only Mira can tell us how it actually tastes.

Shahid Kapoor turns chef

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are stranded home but they are found of having a perfect way to stay fit despite the Coronavirus lockdown. Both Shahid and Mira are eating healthy and are quite often seen joining their gym trainer in a virtual workout session. And while the duo are doing things together, the 24-year-old also seems to be spending time with her children. She recently took to her Instagram to share a story where she was seen homeschooling her kids. Take a look at Mira Rajput's post here.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor had urged his fans to stay home after PM Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown. To practice social distancing, Shahid left for Beas with wife Mira Rajput and their two children on March 17, because her grandparents live there. "He’s planning to stay there till all this dies down. He’s a responsible citizen. Janta Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 25 and he’s been abiding by all rules as he’s concerned about everyone’s safety and his own and his family and he has two little children," the source told a media publication

