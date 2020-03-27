Mira Rajput Is Home-schooling Her Kids; Take A Glimpse Into How She's Doing It

In the current scenario of Coronavirus lockdown, many stars from the Hindi film industry are staying home and are spending time with their loved ones. Stars are also enjoying the time together with their spouses. Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is also doing the same. She recently took to her Instagram to share a story where she is seen homeschooling her kids. Take a look at Mira Rajput's post here.

A glimpse of how Mira Rajput is home-schooling her kids

In this post shared by Mira Rajput, we can see a page of a book where she is teaching her kid. In the picture, we can see a four-line book where Mair Rajput is seen teaching 'match the following' to her kids. We can see the words and the drawing of the things jumbled. It can be also seen that her kid has completed the task with pencil colours. This post was done on March 27, 2020, during day three of the lockdown. Apart from this, she also shared the pictures of a little snack which she made on her story.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are stranded home but they are found of having a perfect way to stay healthy despite the Coronavirus lockdown. Both took Shahid and Mira joined their gym trainer in a virtual workout session. They were seen talking to their trainer and nutritionist over a video call on how to be healthy.

The couple is doing their bit by staying home and staying healthy during the in the Coronavirus lockdown. Shahid Kapoor had urged his fans to stay home after PM Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown. He is often seen engaging with his fans on his social media accounts.

