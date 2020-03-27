Shahid Kapoor To Go To Beas In Punjab With Family Admist The Lockdown?

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown in India, like other Bollywood celebrities, Shahid Kapoor has also been spending some time with his family at home. However, according to media reports, Shahid Kapoor has headed off to Beas in Punjab with his family amidst the ongoing coronavirus in India. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor is a devoted follower of Radha Saomi Satsang Beas.

Shahid Kapoor also owns a house in the Dera premises in Punjab

According to media sources, Shahid Kapoor also owns a house in the Dera premises. However, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, Dera has been shut down following the government's order which requires all religious places of worship to stay shut down. However, the people who have houses in the Dera premises have been allowed to stay here.

Reportedly, the Dera Beas has also offered all its satsang centres across the states to the Punjab Health Minister to convert them into isolation wards amidst the coronavirus in India. Shahid Kapoor had returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh where he was shooting for the film Jersey which came to a halt due to the coronavirus in India. Shahid Kapoor soon left Mumbai for Beas along with his wife Mira Rajput and his children.

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput recently had gotten embroiled in a controversy

Shahid Kapoor reportedly returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh on March 14, 2020, and he also revealed on social media that the safety of the film crew was of utmost importance. Shahid Kapoor recently had also got himself embroiled in a controversy. This was regarding a gymnasium being open exclusively for Shahid Kapoor as well as his wife Mira Rajput despite government's orders to shut down all gyms across Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune.

Soon the gymnasium in question was shut down. However, that did not stop Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput to work out while being quarantined. Mira Rajput's earlier Instagram story showed that the couple had connected to their gym trainer through video calls now. It seems that the Kabir Singh actor, along with wife Mira Rajput, is not letting this lockdown affect their gyming sessions at home.

