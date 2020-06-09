Take A Glimpse Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Kapoor’s Lavish Home

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor shared pictures of their stunning sea-facing house on social media. It is situated next to Juhu Beach. According to several reports, their house cost ₹30 crores when Kapoor bought it a few years ago. The most prominent feature of the house is the splendid patio, which is furnished with outdoor couches and plush low-lying tables. Moreover, the entire area features wooden flooring and bushes of bougainvillea adorn the patio besides providing privacy.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are often caught on camera by the industry paparazzi spending time with their kids, and post visuals of their family moments from their homes. Talking about the interiors, the place is perfectly adorned with shelves and photographs. Here are some of the pictures featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s sea-facing house. Take a look at the pictures of the house.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's home

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s living room showcases classic hues and shades with huge mirrors, bar chairs, and matching sofas. They have opted for monochrome colours including black, white, and grey for a classic touch. Moreover, their preference for dark shades is quite visible in this Instagram photo. Have a look.

Although modern in looks, Shahid Kapoor’s house has a touch of traditional elements. Their living space has tiny accents with artistic Indian things. In one of the actor’s photos, he is wrapped in a soft Jaipuri blanket.

Shahid Kapoor has given a personal touch to the space with wondrous elements including a wall full of photos featuring memorable moments with their friends and family. Moreover, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor’s kids have a special corner to play, relax, and spend time with their parents. The seaside backyard is the perfect place for the family to enjoy sunsets. They also set an inflatable pool among other toys for Misha and Zain in the backyard.

Amid the lockdown, Shahid Kapoor has been quarantining with his family in Mumbai. He has also been quite active on social media. The actor shares quirky posts on Instagram to entertain and interact with his fans and followers.

