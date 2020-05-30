Karisma Kapoor Shares Video From Her Film; Fans Spot Shahid Kapoor In Background

Actor Karisma Kapoor has been away from commercial movies for a long time. However, she is still quite active on social media. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor is often seen sharing pictures and videos of herself on her social media and keeping her fans updated about the happenings in her life. She often reminisces about the time she spent in the Bollywood industry with a few throwback videos and pictures of herself.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Revisits The 90s By Posting A Throwback Picture With Akshay Kumar; See Here

Karisma Kapoor also plays a game with her fans where she posts a picture or video of herself from a movie and fans guess the name of the movie. She recently shared a small video from her film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. While fans showered the video with likes, many of them were quick to notice actor Shahid Kapoor dancing in the background as well.

Karisma Kapoor’s videos

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Movies With Karisma Kapoor You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Karisma Kapoor on Instagram shared a video from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai where everyone is wearing a similar black outfit. In the video, Karisma Kapoor and a few background dancers are seen dancing to the song. Karisma Kapoor wore a black coloured top with a similar coloured jacket and a pair of shorts. She also wore knee pads and a pair of black coloured heels.

While posting the picture Karisma Kapoor wrote a simple ‘shake it’ and asked her fans which song this was and from which movie. Fans spotted Shahid Kapoor who can be spotted quite clearly during a close-up shot of Karisma Kapoor. Fans took to their social media and commented asking if anyone else noticed the Jab We Met actor as well.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor: The Biwi No. 1 Star's Series Of Throwback Photographs

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Shares Pic Of Taimur Watching Brother Kiaan During His Taekwondo Class

Shahid Kapoor, before becoming an actor, was a student at Shiamak Davar’s dance academy. He has previously mentioned that he would dance in a few movies as a background dancer with Shiamak Davar’s crew. It seems like Shahid Kapoor was a part of the movie along with the others from Shiamak Davar’s dance academy.

Karisma Kapoor played the role of Nisha who was a dancer in the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The movie also starred Madhuri Dixit in the role of Pooja in the lead role. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was written and directed by Yash Chopra. The movie was released in 1997 and was a commercial success.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Shell Out Sister-goals, Sport Same Green Face Mask

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.