Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Others Who Previously Created Headlines On June 3

There have been various events in the past that made headlines on June 3 over the years. One such news that made headlines was also related to 2019's second highest-grossing Bollywood movie. From Kabir Singh’s cast selection to Bigg Boss 11 drama, here are the highlights that this date brings back to the Entertainment industry.

Significance of June 3 for the entertainment industry

1. Choice of actor for 'Kabir Singh'

It was revealed on June 3, 2019, that the first choice for the character Kabir Singh was never Shahid Kapoor. The first choice for the film was actor Arjun Kapoor, as revealed by Sandeep Vanga. After Kabir Singh released, Shahid Kapoor’s character received a lot of attention from people around the world.

2. Priyanka Chopra would love to become the Prime Minister of India

On June 3, 2019, Priyanka Chopra had spoken to a leading entertainment daily about her interest in politics and if she would grab an opportunity if it comes her way. She had said in the interview that if she gets a chance, she would love to become the prime minister of India. She had further said that neither she nor her husband have any interest in politics and hence do not plan on getting into it. However, they both want to bring in a change in some way or another.

3. Katrina Kaif only wants cheese on her omelette

In 2018, Isabella Kaif, sister of Katrina Kaif, revealed to people through a social media post that her sister only likes cheese as omelette toppings. In the video posted on Instagram, she could be seen cooking an omelette and guiding the people on how they can cook one for themselves. She spoke about gathering the toppings that they would like on their omelette and revealed in the process that Katrina Kaif ate her omelette with only cheese toppings.

Read Inspired By Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', Man Cons Women By Posing As Orthopaedic Surgeon

Also read Karisma Kapoor Shares Video From Her Film; Fans Spot Shahid Kapoor In Background

4. Bigg Boss 11 prize money was not divided

Bigg Boss 11 was a season with high voltage drama when it came to tasks, bonds, and fights. Contestant Vikas Gupta had won 6 lakhs through tasks and had revealed to the everyone that he would be dividing the prize money between the two friends that he made in the house, Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari. However, Arshi Khan had clarified through a social media post that all of it was just Vikas Gupta’s publicity stunt and he did not distribute the money either. The feud stayed afloat with fans discussing it for quite a few days.

Read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shahid And Kareena Are All Smiles In THIS BTS Pic From 'Jab We Met'

Also read MUST WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Trolls A Die-hard Shahid Afridi Fan In This Viral Video

Image Courtesy: Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.