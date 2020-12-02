Shahid Kapoor Wishes Mother Neelima Azim On Her Birthday; Mira Rajput Shares Pictures

Shahid Kapoor took to his social media handle to wish mother Neelima Azim on her 62nd birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture of her sitting on a boat, Shahid wrote, 'I love you'.

Shahid's mother and actor Neelima Azim was married to Pankaj Kapur from 1979 to 1984. Neelima later married Rajesh Khattar (1990–2001) and they have a son together — Ishaan Khattar.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's reaction to Ishaan Khatter's birth, Neelima Azim revealed that Shahid came to Yari road (that is where they used to stay) and went to the next lane where he played with his friends and did a mad dance because he was so happy. She added that Shahid Kapoor was a big help for her while raising Ishaan. She also said that she has several photos of them reading newspapers together with Ishaan sitting on Shahid's lap.

Talking about her separation from Pankaj Kapur, the actor revealed that Shahid Kapoor was only 3 and a half years old when it all happened. Neelima Azim said that she had her own journey after that which was all about picking herself up and added that she had her friends and family to support. She said that most of all, she had Shahid and revealed that he gave her an insurmountable belief in life and enthusiasm to live again.

On the work front, she was seen in a web series called Mom and Co alongside Ayush Mehra where she played the character of Suhasini Joshi. She was also a part of a drama film titled The Illegal directed by Danish Renzu. She was also seen in another series titled Love Sleep Repeat alongside Anshuman Malhotra and Manoj Joshi.

