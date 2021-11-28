Shahid Kapoor's Sunday Morning Is All About Perfecting His Singing Skills; Watch

After thrilling audiences with his acting skills, Shahid Kapoor seems to be trying his hand at singing and his latest Instagram post is a testament to it. The actor recently went live on Instagram and crooned two tracks from his upcoming sports drama Jersey, and now, he has uploaded a behind the scenes video wherein one can see him sitting on a beach while humming Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera, a track that came as a part of Jersey's recently released trailer.

In Jersey, the actor will be seen as a failed cricketer Arjun Raihand, who embarks on a journey of proving his mettle again. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur, and Ronit Kamra in pivotal roles, comes as the official remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama starring Nani.

Shahid Kapoor's singing stint at the beach

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, November 28, the Kabir Singh actor uploaded the 45-second clip, wherein he can be seen clad in a tie and dye shirt and black trousers as he tries to ace his singing skills. For the caption, he wrote,"Good morning …. Gaana aaeee ya na aaaeee gana chahiye.” The post was well-received by his fans, who noted that the actor sings gracefully. One wrote, "But It's indeed good", while another mentioned "You're one of a kind," Take a look.

The post comes shortly after the actor delighted his fans with an Instagram live session, wherein he answered several buzzing queries put forth by his followers. He also sang large chunks from Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera' song, only to realise he has given away too much before its release. He then chuckled, "I have released the song before the song has even been released! Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it!"

The film's recently released trailer has grabbed widespread attention. It shows the struggling cricketer's dire conditions, which leads him to steal from his wife. The moment of epiphany comes when he wants to turn into a role model for his son, which marks his return to cricket. The sports drama will hit the theatres on December 31.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHAHID KAPOOR)