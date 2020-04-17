Shakti Kapoor Shares Emotional Lockdown Experience As He Steps Out Of His House

Shakti Kapoor is one of the veterans and well-known actors in the industry. As the country is under lockdown, due to coronavirus pandemic, people are asked to leave home only when necessary. Shakti was seen following the guidelines and stepped out for medicines. He shared his ‘shocking’ experience.

Shakti's 'shocking' lockdown experience

In a video with a news portal, Shakti Kapoor talked about his experience of going out amid coronavirus lockdown. He said that he stepped out of his house after a long time with all the precautions to buy some medicine. He mentioned that there are several temples outside his house and he saw a lady sitting beside a small temple. Shakti Kapoor said that she seemed like she had not taken a bath for many days, so he stopped near her.

Shakti said the lady asked for some money. Shakti noticed that she had several polythene bags next to her. When he asked what was in them, she replied that those were food packets. She complained to him that whenever she asked for help, people gave her food but no money for any other needs. He asked her why did she need money if there was so much food available. He said that instead of answering the question, she just asked him to join her and have some food with her.

Shakti Kapoor added that he was shocked that she recognised him in a second even when he was wearing a face mask and gloves. She said that she recognised him by his walking style and long hair. Her invitation for him to join her for food brought tears to his eyes. Shakti stated that in his heart, he wanted to have food with her, he wanted to hug her but he did not because of the ongoing crisis. He mentioned that it was like a Goddess was sitting in front of him. She had a content smile on her face and he realised that while she had food, she had no company. There are many others in India who do not even have food, he concluded.

Shakti Kapoor is spending his quarantine with his family. The veteran actor has urged fans to stay home and stay safe. His daughter and actor, Shraddha Kapoor has also requested fans take precautions and follow the guidelines.

