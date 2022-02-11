Mukesh Khanna Recalls Last Chat With Praveen Sobti, Denies Reports Of His Financial Woes

Mukesh Khanna paid a heartwarming tribute to Praveen Kumar Sobti after his Mahabharat co-star breathed his last earlier this week. The veteran actor expressed his unhappiness with the Almighty as another artist, like legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, passed away in the span of within a week.

The Shaktimaan star recalled memories of his times with the late actor, praising his height, highlighting his achievements as a sportsman and his Punjabi accent and mannerisms.

Khanna also clarified that the late actor was not suffering from mental health issues or financial problems.

Mukesh Khanna mourns Mahabharat co-star Praveen Kumar Sobti's death

Mukesh Khanna posted an Instagram video, wherein he opened up on his grief over Praveen Kumar Sobti's demise.

"I don't know what is happening, after 'Swar Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar, Praveen Kumar is no more and has left for his last journey. I wonder what 'hisaab kitaab' is the Almighty doing with me," Mukesh said in the video.

He recalled how Praveen Kumar Sobti would always address him as 'Pitamah', as he played the character of Bhishma in the show.

"I got a call that 'paaji' was no more. He called me 15 days ago, he called me 'Pitamah.' He never called me by my name Mukesh," Khanna said.

"He called me after a long time. He was very jovial, he didn't say anything about his health, he was living his life, " he added.

Recalling memories from Mahabharat, Khanna added, "In whole Mahabharat sets, if someone was the most 'shareef' (noble) it was Praveen. He had Punjabi sense of humour. He never got involved in any controversy. He would always have a smile,

"I could not control my laughter after his jokes. Like when he would say, "Who are all these chichoras?" Khanna recalled.

He added, "He used to call me, 'Chitta Kukkad'. That was his sense of humour."

Praveen Sobti was India's 1st and only hammer throw medallist In the Commonwealth Games. Mukesh Khanna recalled his sporting achievements, "Praveen used to get gold medals after participating in Commonwealth Games and even represented India at Olympics."

On his experience of sharing the screen with Sobti in Mahabharat, he said, "He got the role for his height, it was most difficult casting. Puneet Issar suggested his name. When I saw first him, I felt he was really Bheem. BR Chopra and others watched in wonder after he was signed on. In his case, physical appearance mattered more than performance in his performance.

"'He had a Punjabiyat in his Hindi, I interviewed him recently, when he said, "Pitamah, I will tell you things no one has heard," Khanna said.

He further added, "I will share an inside detail. There was a scene where he was saying 'Arjan, upar aa' and I was sitting behind BR Chopra. It was decided that his voice would be dubbed. He was not happy about his voice being dubbed. But his appearance did everything."

Khanna went on to add, "He was proud of being a Punjabi. What is wrong If I speak in Punjabi? He created an impact as Bheem. We had a big association in Mahabharat."

Post-Mahabharat, Khanna landed a role in Aryamaan, but he didn't have many other famous roles to claim thereafter. On Sobti finding it hard to get roles later, Mukesh Khanna said, "He played a villain's sidekick at one point. In our industry, coming out of an image is very difficult. We know what is the height of our heroes, so that went against him. Like in 'Hera Pheri', when I was running behind Om Puri, audiences would say Shaktimaan is running."

Khanna then clarified, "I would like to clear a report that went viral that his mental health was not fine, and he was in need for money. I asked him what happened, and he shared that he had only told the journalist about his pension for sports being stopped and the statement was then twisted. He was in a good financial position." "No one can replace Lata Mangeshkar, I would say the same for Praveen Kumar. He was irreplaceable for a role like Bhim. I hope God gives peace to his soul," Mukesh Khanna also said.

Praveen Kumar was 74 and passed away due to a cardiac arrest.