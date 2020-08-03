Shakuntala Devi's Quotes Which Will Inspire You In Life; Read

Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi movie released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and Amit Sadh, among others. Directed by Anu Menon and produced under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks Production and Abundantia Entertainment Production, the biopic traces the glorious journey of ‘human computer’, Shakuntala Devi.

The movie depicts how she earned a name for herself in The Guinness Book Of World Records. Apart from this, the film also highlights the phase in Shakuntala’s life when she found it challenging to balance her professional and personal life after she gave birth to her daughter. Here are some of the quotes of Shakuntala Devi which will inspire you. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Did You Know Shakuntala Devi Had A Goggle Doodle Dedicated To Her? Details Here

Shakuntala Devi quotes

“I don’t even possess a car. I ride in auto-rickshaws because I like to be a part of the masses. I don’t want to single myself out as someone up and above.” “Without mathematics, there’s nothing you can do. Everything around you is mathematics. Everything around you is numbers.” “Education is not just about going to school and getting a degree. It’s about widening your knowledge and absorbing the truth about life.” “If you do not use a muscle or any part of the body, it tends to become atrophic. So is the case with the brain. The more you use it, the better it becomes.” Nobody challenges me. I challenge myself. “It is important to approach Maths only in a spirit of curiosity and discovery...” "I relax completely when I'm at rest. I don't think of numbers; I don't think of work." " Why do children dread mathematics? Because of the wrong approach. Because it is looked at as a subject."

ALSO READ: Moviesflix Leaks ‘Shakuntala Devi’ Full Movie Download Within Hours After Release

" Numbers have life; they're not just symbols on paper" "You develop a sympathy for all human beings when you travel a lot. " "Students shy away from Maths, but in reality Maths is the best friend of man. " " I cannot transfer my abilities to anyone, but I can think of quicker ways with which to help people develop numerical aptitude. " "Immorality does not consist in being different. It consists in not allowing others to be so." "Primes are the important main ingredient of numbers, for every number is either a prime or a product of primes." "At three, I fell in love with numbers. It was sheer ecstasy for me to do sums and get the right answers. Numbers were toys with which I could play."

ALSO READ: Who Is Shakuntala Devi? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Human Computer’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.