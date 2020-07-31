Moviesflix Leaks 'Shakuntala Devi' Full Movie Download Within Hours After Release

Moviesflix is one of the infamous torrent websites in India, known for illegally releasing movies and different OTT series online. And now, Moviesflix has leaked Shakuntala Devi full movie download just hours after it was released on Amazon Prime Video, on July 31, 2020. Similar to Moviesflix are other websites like TamilRockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulz, Moviesda, which have leaked several films, television shows, and web series. However, the vast collection of such content on these websites is illegal.

Recently, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara was also leaked online on torrent sites. The leaked version was up on torrent websites, such as TamilRockers, within hours of its official release. Dil Bechara released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Shakuntala Devi full movie on Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi full movie released on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, among others. Helmed by Anu Menon and produced under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks Production and Abundantia Entertainment Production, the film traces the glorious journey of 'human computer'- Shakuntala Devi, and how she earned herself a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book Of World Records with her brilliance in mathematics. The movie also highlights the phase in Shakuntala's life when she found it difficult to balance her personal and professional life after she gave birth to her daughter.

Shakuntala Devi full movie download

Shakuntala Devi full movie can be downloaded by Amazon Prime Video subscribers and can be watched offline. However, the download feature is only for mobile devices. Meanwhile, Shakuntala Devi has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Fans have taken to Twitter and penned positive reviews about the film. A user tweeted, "Clearly, Shakuntala Devi is Vidya Balan’s (almost) one-woman show all the way."

*DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.*

