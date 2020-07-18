Did You Know Shakuntala Devi Had A Goggle Doodle Dedicated To Her? Details Here

There have been a lot of superheroes in India that have grown popular because of their brilliant minds and inspiring life stories. One of the superheroes that India produced was Shakuntala Devi. She had put the country on a global map with her sheer brilliance with numbers. She was popularly known as ‘Human Computer’ for her ability to mentally solve complex mathematical problems. A

mazon Prime Video recently released the official trailer of highly anticipated biographical drama, Shakuntala Devi, based on the life of the mathematical wizard. However, not many people know that Google had dedicated a doodle to honour her on her 84th birth anniversary.

Also Read | Who Is Shakuntala Devi? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The 'Human Computer'

Also Read | 'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: Vidya Balan's Dialogues Spark A Meme Fest On Twitterverse

Shakuntala Devi's Google doodle

Shakuntala Devi was celebrated for her unique abilities to solve complex mathematical calculations within seconds. To honour her abilities, Google had dedicated a special doodle on her 84th birth anniversary. Shakuntala Devi's google doodle showed calculator font along with the picture of Shakuntala Devi. She is considered as one of the greatest world-class educators who took India to greater heights. Here is a look at Shakuntala Devi's Google doodle.

Who was Shakuntala Devi?

Shakuntala Devi was an Indian writer and mathematical wizard. Her brilliance in mathematical calculations also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book Of World Records. Shakuntala Devi did several tours all over the world showcasing her talent. In 1988, Shakuntala Devi travelled to the US to have her abilities studied by psychology professor Arthur Jensen. Jensen reported that she gave the solutions to problems like calculating the cube root of 61,629,875 and the seventh root of 170,859,375 before he could copy them down in his notebook.

Also Read | 'Shakuntala Devi': Take A Look At The Details Of Director, Cast & Their Characters

Also Read | Shakuntala Devi Images That Show How Close To Reality Is Vidya Balan's Reel Look; See Pics

Upcoming movie on Shakuntala Devi

The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video which will bring us the biopic of Shakuntala Devi. Vidya Balan will be playing the titular role. The upcoming movie features Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in key roles. Shakuntala Devi is helmed by Anu Menon and is being produced by Abudantia Entertainment. The film is all set to release on 31st July 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of Shakuntala Devi was released recently. It has been receiving praises from several Bollywood celebrities and audience alike. The trailer of the story has raised the expectations of the movie. The audience is eagerly waiting to see Vidya Balan playing Shakuntala Devi.

Image Credits and Promo Image Credits: PR note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.